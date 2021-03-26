APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,570 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in APi Group were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

