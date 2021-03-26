AON Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 666% compared to the typical daily volume of 232 call options.

AON opened at $225.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.93. AON has a 1 year low of $151.04 and a 1 year high of $235.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.46.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

