Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $362.25

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $362.25 and last traded at $362.06, with a volume of 17343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $351.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

