Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $379.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anthem’s prudent acquisitions and collaborations complement its inorganic growth profile and help it boost Medicare Advantage growth. Its increasing top line, driven by premium rate increase and higher membership, paves the way for growth. Its solid guidance impresses. It witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services, which in turn poises it well for long-term growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the current scenario, telehealth services are expected to contribute to its growth. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its strong capital position has enabled it to undertake shareholder-friendly moves via buybacks and dividend payments. However, its high costs continue to weigh on its bottom line. Its weak balance sheet is a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.81.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $367.53 on Thursday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $199.16 and a twelve month high of $367.91. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.35 and a 200-day moving average of $305.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

