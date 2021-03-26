Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 514,228 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AR opened at $9.85 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

