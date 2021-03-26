Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) PT Raised to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of AM opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 974.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

