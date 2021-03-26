Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.92, but opened at $28.25. Annexon shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17).

Get Annexon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter valued at about $82,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth about $79,077,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,933,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,907,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.