Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports.

ANNX opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. Annexon has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

