Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

