Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,218,000 after acquiring an additional 589,610 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $2,771,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Anaplan by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,834,000 after buying an additional 410,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,502 shares of company stock worth $16,898,816. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.61. 17,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.