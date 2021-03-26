Analyzing GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) & Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and GreenSky’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.53 billion 3.79 $462.50 million $5.03 29.47 GreenSky $529.65 million 2.20 $31.98 million $0.57 11.18

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky. GreenSky is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.27% 48.98% 13.16% GreenSky 0.72% -15.29% 2.19%

Volatility and Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Broadridge Financial Solutions and GreenSky, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50 GreenSky 4 5 0 0 1.56

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $154.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. GreenSky has a consensus target price of $4.08, suggesting a potential downside of 35.90%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than GreenSky.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats GreenSky on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and multi-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. In addition, this segment offers financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; customer communication solutions; cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools; customer and account data aggregation and reporting services, as well as creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics; and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides capital market, wealth management, asset management, and international securities processing solutions; managed services; and customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

