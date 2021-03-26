Analyzing FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) & Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO)

Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Grow Solutions alerts:

97.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grow Solutions and FTI Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 0 2 0 3.00

FTI Consulting has a consensus price target of $167.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Solutions and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting 7.56% 13.27% 7.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Solutions and FTI Consulting’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting $2.35 billion 2.02 $216.73 million $5.80 23.97

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions. Its Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; international arbitration; and economic impact analysis, market modeling, and securities litigation and risk management services and other litigation services. The company's Technology segment offers e-discovery and data compliance management, managed document review, digital forensics, information governance, privacy and security, and contract intelligence services, as well as Radiance Visual Analytics software. Its Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, crisis communications, corporate reputation, digital and, capital markets communications, transaction communications, and digital, analytics, and insights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.