Analysts Set Expectations for Johnson Matthey’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

