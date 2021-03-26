Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target at $105.91

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. 15,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,942. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arvinas by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after buying an additional 497,210 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $7,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

