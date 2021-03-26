Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Alliance Data have outperformed the industry in year-to-date period. The company continues to benefit from data-driven marketing strategies. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive its top line. Acquisitions and divestitures will aid the company in growing inorganically and expanding the international footprint. Moreover, the company has a strong balance sheet by virtue of its solid cash position. The company remains focused toward returning value shareholders in the form of share buybacks. However, rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. Increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses tend to weigh on the company's margin expansion. Also, lower return on assets poses financial risk.”

2/16/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $111.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,685,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

