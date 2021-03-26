Analysts Offer Predictions for Agile Group Holdings Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agile Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung expects that the company will post earnings of $25.31 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

AGPYY opened at $68.35 on Thursday. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

