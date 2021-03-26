Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,857,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,734,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

