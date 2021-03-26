Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $70,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,271.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $264,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth $256,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.22 million, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

