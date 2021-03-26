Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report $29.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.59 billion and the lowest is $28.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $28.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $114.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.99 billion to $115.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.01 billion to $119.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

