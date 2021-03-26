Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.36). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,443.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $5,619,755. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.70 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

