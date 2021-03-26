Analysts Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report sales of $170.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.90 million. ProPetro reported sales of $395.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $850.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $999.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.43 million to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. ProPetro’s revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. 1,285,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,716. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.