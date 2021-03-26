Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after acquiring an additional 919,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 217,642 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 609,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,640. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.