Analog Century Management LP Makes New Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 270,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Viavi Solutions makes up about 2.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,625 shares of company stock valued at $169,765 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

