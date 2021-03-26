Analog Century Management LP Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000. Vicor accounts for approximately 3.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned 0.14% of Vicor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vicor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vicor by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Vicor stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $301,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,271 shares of company stock worth $7,286,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

