Analog Century Management LP Makes New $10.41 Million Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 218,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,000. Marvell Technology Group makes up approximately 6.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

