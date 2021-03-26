Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $85.74 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575,564 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $85,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.