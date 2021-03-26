Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 93,946 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,946 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Darden Restaurants worth $78,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $147.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.31.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.