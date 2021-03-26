Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $69,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 50.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $116.18 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $119.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

