Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,660 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.79. 77,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,751. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

