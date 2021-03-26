Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,444,000 after buying an additional 485,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.66. 172,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,786. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $244.62 and a 1-year high of $399.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

