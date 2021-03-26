Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 162 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $270.10. 10,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,576. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

