AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 271,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $117.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

