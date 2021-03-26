AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) versus Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Financial Contrast

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.5% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alleghany shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMERISAFE and Alleghany, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00

AMERISAFE presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Alleghany has a consensus price target of $800.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.69%. Given Alleghany’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alleghany is more favorable than AMERISAFE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMERISAFE and Alleghany’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $370.37 million 3.38 $92.69 million $4.60 14.09 Alleghany $9.04 billion 0.99 $857.80 million $23.77 26.99

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. AMERISAFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alleghany, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 26.84% 20.22% 5.99% Alleghany -0.76% 1.32% 0.42%

Summary

Alleghany beats AMERISAFE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directors' and officers', and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also offers various services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also explores for and produces oil; and owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 95 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.