Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.45. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.44 and its 200-day moving average is $190.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $236.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.30.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

