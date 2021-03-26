American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APEI. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

