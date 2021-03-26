American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ACHC stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

