American International Group Inc. Sells 4,222 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in The Chemours by 949.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NYSE CC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

