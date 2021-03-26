American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

