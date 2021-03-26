American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.65.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

