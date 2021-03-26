American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 395,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,577,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 791,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,265,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $216.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.