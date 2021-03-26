American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

NYSE:AXP opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.97. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.