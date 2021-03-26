Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 280,312 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $48,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

