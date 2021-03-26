Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $24.01 Million Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,014,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Centene as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

