Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $27.99 Million in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 402,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,744,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

RBA traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,206. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.