Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $77.85 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,245 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $77,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. Insiders sold 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

