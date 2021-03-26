Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

