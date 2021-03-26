Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 343.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

