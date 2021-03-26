Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $210,000 Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Guaranty Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $67,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,222 shares of company stock worth $656,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

