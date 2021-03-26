Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,600 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DZS were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $15.20 on Friday. DZS Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.