Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,600 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,180 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 212,587 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,884 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOSL stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

